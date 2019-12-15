Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 killed in fire at fan factory in Bangladesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:34 IST
10 killed in fire at fan factory in Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 people were killed in a devastating fire that destroyed a fan factory near the capital here on Sunday, just four days after a similar blaze in old part of Dhaka claimed 16 lives. Witnesses and fore officials said the blaze broke out at Luxury Fan Factory in Gazipur district in the evening and quickly engulfed the entire unit leaving dead 10 people at the scene .

"The blaze nearly ravaged the entire unit. We recovered 10 bodies from the debris they appear unidentifiable," a fire official told newsmen outside the three-storey tin-shed building. He added the blaze, however, was extinguished within one-and-half hours, by which time 10 workers were killed as they were trapped inside the unit.

The blaze on Sunday follows the illegal plastic factory fire at Keraniganj in the outskirts of Dhaka on Thursday. While 13 persons died on the spot, three others died since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations on several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, an...

China media warns Arsenal of 'serious implications' over 'clownish'

Shanghai, Dec 16 AFP Chinese state media warned Monday that Mesut Ozils criticism of the countrys treatment of its Uighurs will have serious implications for Arsenal, stirring a backlash that saw the English football clubs weekend match pul...

Whipping up people’s emotions on issues like CAA only shows Congress’ frustration: FM.

Whipping up peoples emotions on issues like CAA only shows Congress frustration FM....

Transgender activist seeks welfare board for community

Transgender activist Gauri Sawant has urged the Maharashtra government to set up a board for the welfare of members of the transgender community. Sawant, who was earlier this year appointed as one of the goodwill ambassadors of the Electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019