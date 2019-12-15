10 killed in fire at fan factory in Bangladesh

At least 10 people were killed in a devastating fire that destroyed a fan factory near the capital here on Sunday, just four days after a similar blaze in old part of Dhaka claimed 16 lives. Witnesses and fore officials said the blaze broke out at Luxury Fan Factory in Gazipur district in the evening and quickly engulfed the entire unit leaving dead 10 people at the scene .

"The blaze nearly ravaged the entire unit. We recovered 10 bodies from the debris they appear unidentifiable," a fire official told newsmen outside the three-storey tin-shed building. He added the blaze, however, was extinguished within one-and-half hours, by which time 10 workers were killed as they were trapped inside the unit.

The blaze on Sunday follows the illegal plastic factory fire at Keraniganj in the outskirts of Dhaka on Thursday. While 13 persons died on the spot, three others died since then.

