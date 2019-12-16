Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Athletics-Iranian trailblazer's Olympic dream faces U.S. immigration hurdle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:31 IST
FEATURE-Athletics-Iranian trailblazer's Olympic dream faces U.S. immigration hurdle
Image Credit: Twitter (@Olympics)

With Tokyo 2020 looming, Iranian sprinter Maryam Toosi has been desperately trying to come to the U.S. to pursue her Olympic Games dream but is still trying to overcome one seemingly insurmountable hurdle -- President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The 31-year-old, who shot to fame by winning gold in the 400 meters at the 2012 Asian Indoor Championships while wearing a hijab headscarf, has been waiting in legal limbo for three years after applying for an American visa to train and compete. Toosi wants to come to the U.S. to take advantage of the superior facilities, better coaching and a culture that celebrates track and field because she knows Tokyo could be her last shot at competing at an Olympics.

And since falling in love and getting engaged to Iranian-born U.S. citizen Moein Mohsen, a DJ in Los Angeles, she has been even more determined to make the move. "Getting the visa would mean everything. Everything," she told Reuters in a telephone interview from her current training camp in Cyprus.

"Moein travels here every other month, spending thousands of dollars to come to see me ... If he didn't push me, I probably wouldn't be in Cyprus right now training. I would have given up this dream." Toosi's career has been one long battle to prove that the people who say her dreams are impossible to have got it wrong.

"When I first started chasing the dream of winning a gold medal or even qualifying for the Asian Games, everyone made fun of me -- the federation, all the other athletes," she explained. "They asked, 'how are you going to even qualify with the hijab or the training you do?' Even with the lack of training, I was still able to set those records and win that medal, and I'm here in Cyprus to prove I can do it at the Olympics too."

The Iranian record holder at 100m, 200m, and 400m, Toosi has suffered the agony of missing out on Olympic qualification twice before, in part due to technical errors made by race officials. After those disappointments, she applied for a visa so she could train in the U.S., but despite having her interview in August 2016, she has still not received a decision.

"The problem is that Maryam is stuck in administrative processing due to President Trump's Presidential Proclamation 9645 -- that is, the travel ban," Parviz Malakouti, Toosi's lawyer, told Reuters. That proclamation, the third in a series of travel bans implemented in 2017, seriously restricts citizens of several, mostly Muslim-majority nations to get U.S. visas.

The U.S. State Department did not respond to a request for comment on Toosi's case. Toosi believes that given the chance to train and prepare in the same manner as athletes like six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix, she can qualify for Tokyo.

"When I met Allyson, I looked at her and I cried because I realized that the difference between us was not talent. It was the training, the ability to prepare," she explained. COMPETING IN A HIJAB

Though she says her distinctive hijab is something of a hindrance on the track, she takes her position as a role model for Muslim women and girls very seriously. "All the clothes that the other girls wear weigh about as much as my headscarf on its own. I have to wrap it tightly around me, but in another way, I don't see it as a limitation. I am proud of my religion.

"When I first started competing, and all of a sudden a woman in a hijab was being seen next to Swedish girls or girls in regular track outfits, everybody was really shocked when they saw me," she says. "But after I started competing and breaking records, I started to see more and more females in hijabs."

As Toosi continues to train in Iran and Cyprus, Malakouti is exploring all legal avenues to get her a visa while fiance Mohsen keeps rooting for her. "I love Maryam, and I'm sad she hasn't been able to reach anywhere close to her potential as a talented runner because of being stuck in Iran," Mohsen said.

"I pray that Immigration gives her a travel ban waiver so she can come to the United States to live the American dream as an athlete and we can start our life together."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adventure tourist destinati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019