Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court sends notice to Pak govt on Musharraf's plea to halt treason trial

The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the federal government on former president Pervez Musharraf's plea urging it to stay the high treason case proceedings pending before a special court in Islamabad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:48 IST
Court sends notice to Pak govt on Musharraf's plea to halt treason trial
Former president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the federal government on former president Pervez Musharraf's plea urging it to stay the high treason case proceedings pending before a special court in Islamabad. Musharraf in his application asked the court to declare the proceedings pending before the special court and all actions against him -- from initiation of the high treason complaint to the appointment of the prosecutor and constitution of the trial court -- as unconstitutional, Dawn News reported.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi is expected to announce its verdict in the long-drawn high treason case, despite an earlier Islamabad High Court (IHC) order stopping it from issuing the verdict it had reserved in the case last month. The IHC's order had come out on November 27 -- a day before the special court was set to announce its verdict.

The application was filed through advocates Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Raheem and Azhar Siddique on Saturday (December 14). The high treason trial of the former leader for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, has been pending since December 2013.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year.

However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019