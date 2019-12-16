People News Roundup: Tamara Ecclestone robber of jewelry worth $64 million
Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 million from British celeb Tamara Ecclestone
Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds ($64 million)-worth of jewelry stolen from her home on a London street known as Billionaire Row. A spokesman said the 35-year-old had been left "angry and shaken" over a raid which evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street and Ecclestone's own internal security system.
