People News Roundup: Tamara Ecclestone robber of jewelry worth $64 million

Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 million from British celeb Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds ($64 million)-worth of jewelry stolen from her home on a London street known as Billionaire Row. A spokesman said the 35-year-old had been left "angry and shaken" over a raid which evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street and Ecclestone's own internal security system.

