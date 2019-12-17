Iraq warns against 'escalation' after strikes on US interests

Baghdad cautioned Monday against "an escalation" after a flurry of attacks on US interests in Iraq prompted Washington to warn of a "decisive" response against Iran. Tehran wields growing influence in Iraq, particularly through armed factions.

Since October 28, ten rocket attacks have targeted areas where US soldiers and diplomats are stationed. They have not been claimed, but the United States has blamed Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary groups.

On Monday, US defense secretary Mark Esper "expressed his concern" over the strikes in a telephone call with outgoing prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, according to a statement from the premier's office. In response, Abdel Mahdi "called on everyone to spare no effort to prevent an escalation that will threaten all parties", the statement added.

"Unilateral decisions will trigger negative reactions that will make it more difficult to control the situation and will threaten Iraq's security, sovereignty, and independence," he said. Abdel Mahdi, a close ally of Iran who also enjoyed cordial relations with the US, resigned in early December after the two months of unprecedented demonstrations in the capital and Shiite-majority south in which around 460 people have died.

Negotiations are underway to name his successor. "If the Iraqi government or state weakens, this will exacerbate escalation and chaos," Abdel Mahdi told Esper, according to the statement.

Iran has gained overwhelming influence in Iraq since the 2003 US invasion brought down Saddam Hussein. A US source recently told AFP that pro-Iran factions in Iraq were now considered a more significant threat to American soldiers than the Islamic State group (IS).

"Abdel Mahdi fears that an American response to the strikes... could turn into clashes on Iraqi soil," a senior Iraqi official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

