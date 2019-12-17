Toll from earthquake in southern Philippines rises to 8

The death toll due to an earthquake in the southern Philippines rose to eight, while another 149 were injured, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported on Tuesday. A magnitude 6.8 tremor was registered at 06:11 GMT on Sunday approximately 4.8 kilometers (3 miles) southeast of the town of Magsaysay in Davao del Sur province.

According to the media outlet, three people died in the town of Padada, two in Matanao, one in Bansalan, one in Magsaysay and one in Hagonoy. Almost 1,500 buildings were damaged in Davao del Sur province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)