Chinese utility buys 49% of Oman power grid
Beijing, Dec 17 (AP) A Chinese state-owned utility says it has bought 49% of the power distribution grid in the Gulf nation of Oman. State Grid Corp. described the purchase as part of China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative to build trade-related infrastructure across Asia to Europe.
State Grid released no financial details but said its tie-up with the Omani State Grid Corp. is the biggest Chinese investment to date in Oman. The company, which operates most of China's power distribution system, said it would draw on its technology and experience to improve the Omani grid.
State Grid is the world's biggest utility but has made few investments abroad. The Belt and Road Initiative calls for expanding trade by building ports, railways, power plants across an arc of more than 60 countries from the South Pacific through Asia and the Middle East to Africa and Europe.
The initiative has become an umbrella for Chinese development initiatives. Companies and Chinese government entities try to link new projects to Belt and Road to earn favor with the ruling Communist Party and secure official financing and other support. (AP) AMS
AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Beijing
- Road
- Oman
- Europe
- Asia
- Communist Party
- Africa
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz
Couple, woman jump from eighth floor in Ghaziabad apartment
Modi accepts European Commission prez's invitation to visit Brussels for next India-EU Summit
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop as Trump's new tariffs revive trade gloom
Finvasia Exits Its Proprietary Trading Service