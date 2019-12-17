Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot boards meet to finalize merger - sources

Image Credit: Flickr

The boards of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot SA will meet separately on Tuesday to discuss finalizing an initial agreement for a $50 billion merger to create the world's number four carmaker, sources said.

A source close to FCA said the two companies could announce the signing of a binding memorandum early on Wednesday, followed by a conference call to explain further details later in the day. The two mid-sized carmakers announced plans six weeks ago for a tie-up to help them deal with big challenges in the industry, including a global demand downturn and the need to develop costly cleaner cars to meet looming anti-pollution rules.

Ahead of the meetings, entities representing the Peugeot family, Etablissements Peugeot Freres (EPF) and FFP, unanimously approved a proposed memorandum of understanding for the planned merger, a source familiar with the situation said. FCA and PSA have said they would seek to finalize a deal by year-end to create a group with 8.7 million in annual vehicle sales.

That would put it fourth globally behind Volkswagen, Toyota, and the Renault-Nissan alliance. PSA's Carlos Tavares will be chief executive and FCA's John Elkann - the scion of Italy's Agnelli family, which controls FCA through their holding company Exor - chairman of the combined company.

The group will include the Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Peugeot, DS, Opel, and Vauxhall brands, allowing it to serve mass and premium passenger car markets as well as those for trucks and light commercial vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

