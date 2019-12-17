Pope Francis on Tuesday issued sweeping changes to the way the Roman Catholic Church deals with cases of sexual abuse, abolishing the rule of "pontifical secrecy" that previously covered them. Two documents issued by the pope cover practices that have been in place for some time in some countries, including reporting suspicion of sex abuse to civil authorities where required by law.

They also forbid imposing an obligation of silence on those who report sex abuse or allege to have been a victim.

