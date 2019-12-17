Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Help others or go bust, migrant billionaire tells big business

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:50 IST
INTERVIEW-Help others or go bust, migrant billionaire tells big business
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Businesses that fail to look beyond the bottom line will not survive as consumer pressure also to do good mounts, said the billionaire behind top-selling U.S. yogurt brand Chobani.

Hamdi Ulukaya, who grew up in a family of semi-nomadic Kurdish shepherds in Turkey before emigrating to the United States in his 20s, said the days of companies being run solely to maximize profit for shareholders were over. His company, Chobani, has a policy of including refugees in its workforce and he has pledged much of his personal fortune to help those forcibly displaced through his Tent Refugee Partnership, a charity that mobilizes companies to do more.

"I think businesses that do not get involved with this type of humanitarian issues are not going to exist in the next generation," Ulukaya told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview ahead of the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva. "I think the business community knows this better than ever before, even three years ago. You see it more and more. The sole purpose of business is making money - that's garbage, it's old, it's done, it's finished."

The Global Forum on Refugees is a two-day meeting of political, business and humanitarian leaders designed to secure commitments of help after a decade in which the number of refugees worldwide has doubled to more than 25 million. Ulukaya said refugees were not only among his hardest working staff, but they were are also innovative and entrepreneurial - qualities bred by the need to survive in the toughest of circumstances.

One in five workers at Chobani, the Turkish word for shepherd in a nod to Ulukaya's own background, is a refugee or migrant. Hiring refugees "is good business", said the 47-year-old, who was last week awarded the prestigious Global Citizen Business Leader Award in London.

His comments come amid growing pressure on businesses to extend their priorities beyond profit and consider what they can contribute to pressing issues, from climate change to fostering greater economic equality. Earlier this year the Business Roundtable, which represents some of the United States' biggest companies, made headlines when it changed its definition of the purpose of a corporation from looking after shareholders to "improving our society".

CHALLENGES On Monday, companies including furniture giant Ikea, Vodafone and Danish toymaker Lego jointly pledged about $250 million to programs to help refugees access jobs, training, and education.

And fashion retailer H&M has just signed up to Ulukaya's Tent Refugee Partnership, which seeks to foster a larger role for the private sector in helping refugees become more self-sufficient. H&M already has about 500 refugees in its supply chain in Turkey, which hosts the largest number of refugees worldwide, and has said it will increase that to at least 2,000 by 2025.

Ulukaya said employing refugees was not without its challenges, from language problems and lack of training to simple things like workers not owning a car. But he said the additional work paid off in the end.

"It just requires a little bit of extra effort. Not a lot," he said, urging more companies in countries hosting high numbers of refugees to do more. Investors and company boards have already accepted the need to do good, said Ulukaya - the challenge for many is figuring out how.

"The investor knows that the board knows that, the CEO knows that. The problem is, how do I change the way I was doing things to a new way of doing things? "But it will happen. I don't think tomorrow's consumers are going to value goods and services from the companies who do not do the right thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Violence during protest against amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhis Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violen...

Eminent theatre-film actor Shriram Lagoo dies

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 92. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. ...

US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions

Washington, Dec 17 AFP The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russias Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the projects natural...

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019