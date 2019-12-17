Left Menu
World News Roundup: Mysharraf sentenced to death; calls for North Korea sanctions relief and more

Pakistan court sentences former military ruler Musharraf to death for treason

A Pakistani court sentenced on Tuesday former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death on charges of high treason and subverting the constitution, government officials said. Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup and later ruled as president, is not in Pakistan and was not available for comment on the sentence, handed down by an anti-terrorism court hearing the high treason case.

U.S. led pressure fractures as China, Russia push for North Korea sanctions relief

A proposal by China and Russia to ease U.N. sanctions on North Korea increases pressure on the United States and signals what is the likely end of unified efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up its growing nuclear and missile arsenal. On Monday China and Russia proposed that the United Nations Security Council lift a ban on North Korea exporting statues, seafood, and textiles, and ease restrictions on infrastructure projects and North Koreans working overseas, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters.

Maria Butina, convicted in U.S. of being Russian agent, gets job as state TV host

A Russian woman jailed in the United States for working as a foreign agent and deported to Moscow has been hired by Russia's state-funded RT television as a host for an online show that mocks the opposition, the station said on Tuesday. Maria Butina, 31, pleaded guilty in a U.S. court last December to one count of conspiring to act as an agent for Russia by infiltrating a gun-rights group and influencing conservative activists and Republicans.

Indonesia Muslim groups deny China lobbying sways views on Uighurs

Indonesia's biggest Muslim groups have denied that lobbying by Beijing, including tours facilitated by China in Xinjiang, had influenced their stance on the treatment of the region's Muslim Uighur minority. The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between 1 million and 2 million people, mostly ethnic Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang as part of what Beijing calls an anti-terrorism campaign.

Exclusive: UAE shuts accounts of Maltese tycoon accused of journalist's murder

A Dubai bank shuttered accounts earlier this year of a secret offshore company belonging to a Maltese businessman since charged with the murder of an investigative journalist, two banking officials have said. The businessman, Yorgen Fenech, was charged last month with complicity in the 2017 killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who had written about the company, 17 Black Limited, shortly before her death. He has denied the accusation.

French unions make a pre-Christmas push to block pension reforms

French trade unions on Tuesday used transport strikes and mass protests to try to force President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned pension reform before the Christmas holidays. A nationwide movement of rolling strikes and protests over the pension reform is entering its second week, but on Tuesday unions were redoubling their efforts, with more transport disruption and bigger protests expected.

Clashes erupt in Indian capital over citizenship law; Modi rejects criticism

Clashes erupted in New Delhi on Tuesday between thousands of protesters and police, the latest violence in a week of opposition to a new law that makes it easier for non-Muslims from neighboring countries to gain citizenship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says the new law will save religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians from persecution in neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan by offering them a path to Indian citizenship.

UK uses the threat of Brexit cliff-edge to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to demand the European Union gives him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. In his boldest move since winning a large majority in last Thursday's election, Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020.

Ethiopia's surveillance network crumbles, meaningless fear and less control

Rahmat Hussein once inspired fear and respect for the watchful eye she cast over her Ethiopian neighborhood, keeping files on residents and recommending who should get a loan or be arrested. Now she is mocked and ignored.

Pope abolishes 'pontifical secrecy' for sex abuse investigations

Pope Francis on Tuesday announced sweeping changes to the way the Roman Catholic Church deals with cases of sexual abuse of minors, abolishing the rule of "pontifical secrecy" that previously covered them. Two documents issued by the pope back practices that have been in place in some countries, particularly the United States, such as reporting suspicion of sex abuse to civil authorities where required by law.

