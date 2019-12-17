French police use force to disperse Paris protesters

French police charged a group of protesters in a Paris square on Tuesday who ignored an ultimatum to disperse and threw Molotov cocktails at police, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

The clashes happened at the end of a mainly peaceful protest march organized by trade unions who want President Emmanuel Macron to abandon a planned reform of state pensions.

