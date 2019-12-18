Pak man sentenced to death for minor boy's rape and murder

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was on Tuesday sentence to death on three counts by an anti-terrorism court here for raping and murdering a minor boy. An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here awarded the death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for “kidnapping, raping and murdering” Faizan, 10, in Chunian, some 60kms from Lahore.

Shahzad was arrested on October 1 for allegedly murdering four minors after rape in Chunian. He had been charged with kidnapping, raping and killing minors including Imran, Salman, Ali Hasnain and Faizan. The trial was conducted inside the Kot Lakhpat jail. Judge Muhammad Iqbal announced the verdict convicting suspect Shahzad in murder case of one of the four boys.

The convict was also ordered to pay fine Rs 3.2 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)