Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

  • PTI
  • |
  • Alexandria
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 00:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 00:23 IST
3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

Alexandria (US), Dec 17 (AP) A daylong swarm of tornadoes that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed three people, injured a dozen more and left victims to bundle up against the cold as they picked up pieces of their homes Tuesday. It wasn't clear exactly how many twisters skipped across the region after the onslaught began early Monday, but the National Weather Service tweeted more than 240 tornado warnings for the region over a roughly 21-hour period.

The Storm Prediction Center logged at least three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Alabama and as far north as Tennessee, and potential twisters were still swirling in southeast Alabama. “The cat flew,” said Tonia Tyler of Pineville, Louisiana. “It picked the cat up, and the cat flew — my cat — it flew across the yard. And I knew right there, I said 'Oh God, we're not going to make it.'"

A husband and wife died in north Alabama, Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said, and the storm injured others including a 7-year-old-child who was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The area was covered by debris and downed trees when first responders arrived. “It was total chaos,“ Norwood told reporters. “We had to make do the best we could." One person died in a home when an apparent tornado struck a residential area in Vernon Parish, said Chief Deputy Calvin Turner. He said crews spent hours trying to cut through fallen trees and utility poles to reach some hard-hit areas.

Some cities opened shelters as a cold front collided with warmer air over northern Gulf Coast states and sent temperatures plunging after the storms passed. After a day with highs in the 40s, overnight lows Tuesday were predicted to dip below freezing, putting pressure on utility crews to restore power to more than 15,000 homes and businesses left in the dark in the region.

In Alexandria, Louisiana, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans, crews cleared roads and restored power late into the night, working in a chilly mist. Children in a church school were moved to the church before the tornado ripped off the school's roof, Alexandria police Cpl. Wade Bourgeois said. Among the hardest-hit spots was the Johnny Downs Sports Complex, which he said may have suffered “total damage.”

The complex includes five full-sized soccer fields, more than 10 smaller ones, and eight baseball diamonds. Surveying damage with her family, Alexandria resident Summer Evans said there was a lot of devastation.

“It's bad. There's animals out, houses tore down,"she said. “The barns are gone. You can't even find some of the properties. Houses that used to be here, you can't even find them anymore." Evans said her house is OK, “but every other house around it is not." Meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles said it appeared the twister that hit part of Alexandria also struck near the town of DeRidder on an “absolutely ridiculous” path estimated at 63 miles (101 kilometers) long.

“I don't know what our records for the longest total in this area is, but that's got to be pretty damn close to it,” he said. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

AP: TDP leader killed near Belum caves in Kurnool

A local Telugu Desam Party TDP leader and businessman was killed near Belum caves in Kurnool district here on Tuesday allegedly by his political rivals. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Manjula Subbarao, 45.Police ...

Google settles USD 327 million tax bill in Australia

Google agreed to pay Australian tax authorities 482 million Australian dollars USD 327 million to settle a long-running dispute over the tech giants multibillion-dollar business in the country, officials announced on Wednesday. The Australi...

PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree to merge: joint statement

Paris, Dec 18 AFP French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler have signed an agreement to create the worlds fourth largest automaker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA Groupe PSA...

No displacement for bauxite mining at Pottangi: NALCO

There will be no displacement during mining activity in Pottangi bauxite mine and NALCO will adopt modern technology besides sustainable practices for effective environment management, the company has said. A public hearing for environment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019