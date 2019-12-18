Left Menu
UK: Conservatives appoint Prof. Swaran Singh as Chairman to deal with socio-religious issues including Islamophobia

In wake of ongoing socio-religious issues, the Conservative Party has announced the appointment of Professor Swaran Singh to lead an independent review into improving party handling of complaints of discrimination and prejudice, including Islamophobia.

  Updated: 18-12-2019 10:13 IST
Professor Swaran Singh, who was a Commissioner of the Equality and Human Rights Commission,. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of ongoing socio-religious issues, the Conservative Party has announced the appointment of Professor Swaran Singh to lead an independent review into improving party handling of complaints of discrimination and prejudice, including Islamophobia. Professor Swaran Singh, who was a Commissioner of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, will lead the probe and examine how the party can improve its processes to ensure "any instances are isolated, and that there are robust processes in place to stamp them out as and when they occur".

Upon his appointment, Swaran Singh said, "I am privileged to have been appointed to chair the independent review into improving the handling of complaints of prejudice and discrimination in the Conservative Party." The ruling Conservative Party took the bold step of appointment of Professor Swaran Singh amidst reports that the Muslims felt insecure in the Tory government and the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) had urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reassure British Muslims of their place in the country. It is pertinent to mention here that Swaran Singh is the Professor of Social and Community Psychiatry at the University of Warwick.

Furthermore, Swaran Singh was appointed as a Commissioner to the Equality and Human Rights Commission board in 2013. Commenting, James Cleverly, Chairman of the Conservative Party, said: "I am pleased to announce Professor Swaran Singh as the Chair of the independent review into prejudice and discrimination in the Conservative Party.

"The Conservative Party has always worked to act swiftly when allegations have been put to us and there are a wide range of sanctions to challenge and change behavior. The Conservative Party will never stand by when it comes to prejudice and discrimination of any kind and it is right to hold an independent review, so we can stamp out unacceptable abuse that is not fit for public life," he supplemented. The timetable of the review will be determined by the independent chair.

Harun Khan, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Britain, asserted that there is a palpable sense of fear "amongst Muslim communities" around the country. "Johnson commands a majority, but there is a palpable sense of fear amongst Muslim communities around the country. We entered the election campaign period with long-standing concerns about bigotry in our politics and our governing party. Now we worry that Islamophobia is "oven-ready" for the government. Johnson has been entrusted with huge power, and we pray it is exercised responsibly for all Britons," Khan said.

He added: "We understand that the Prime Minister insists that he is a One Nation Tory. We earnestly hope that is the case and urge him to lead from the center and engage with all communities." A former Tory co-chair and cabinet minister, Baroness Warsi, highlighted that the party 'must start healing its relationship with British Muslims'.

In a tweet, she said: "Endorsements from Tommy Robinson and Katie Hopkins and colleagues retweeting both is deeply disturbing. Independent Inquiry into Islamophobia is a must first step. The battle to root out racism must now intensify". The senior Tory peer has previously criticized Johnson for failing to call an inquiry into Islamophobia within the Tory ranks, instead opting for a more general investigation into 'all forms of prejudice'. During the general election campaign, the PM apologized for hurt caused to the Muslim community by his party but stopped short of saying sorry for offensive comments.

In his acceptance speech, Johnson urged the nation to 'let the healing begin' and said he will work to 'unite and level up' the whole of the UK under his 'one nation Conservative government'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Latest News

George, Leonard send Clippers past Suns

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 20, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Lou Williams, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore calf, had 20 poi...

SC refuses to stay implementation of citizenship law, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amenendment Act 2019 and issued notice to the Central government on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act. A bench headed by...

Tesla considers cutting China-built Model 3 sedan prices next year - Bloomberg

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is considering cutting the prices of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20 or more next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans. Prices of the cars, which will be man...

Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law

Indias top court on Wednesday refused to stall the implementation of a new law that lays out a path for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries for Indian citizenship, despite violent protests across the country.The Supreme C...
