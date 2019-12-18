Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan committing war crimes by kidnapping Baloch women: Allah Nazar Baloch

Condeming Pakistan's security forces for kidnapping Baloch women from Quetta, pro-independence Baloch leader Allah Nazar Baloch has accused Islamabad of committing "war crimes".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Balochistan
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 10:17 IST
Pakistan committing war crimes by kidnapping Baloch women: Allah Nazar Baloch
Pro-independence Baloch leader Allah Nazar Baloch. Image Credit: ANI

Condeming Pakistan's security forces for kidnapping Baloch women from Quetta, pro-independence Baloch leader Allah Nazar Baloch has accused Islamabad of committing "war crimes". "Pakistan is committing war crimes in the broad daylight and before the eyes of the world. We do not ask our enemy to spare the freedom fighters and political workers, but we have always said that the world should bind Pakistan to respect the laws of war. We have repeatedly appealed to the world to force Pakistan to abide by the laws of war, but in return, we are getting our women, children and the elderly abducted and killed by Pakistan's armed forces," Allah Nazar said.

"The kidnapping and disappearance of women, little children, and elderly Baloch from Quetta is a clear sign of the continuation of the collective punishment policy and showing utter disregard for the international laws of war through guns," he added. The Baloch leader called out the United Nations for not taking action in order to save lives of people of Balochistan.

"When we talk of any law, it should not be limited to the creation of the law, but it is the creators' responsibility to enforce it. Similarly, when we talk of war laws or UN conventions, it is the UN's responsibility to bind the signatories to enforce those laws. But surprisingly, the international community with regard to Pakistan, including the United Nations, is clearly oblivious of its duties, which is costing the Baloch people with their lives and livelihood and honor," Allah Nazar said. He said that under the policy of collective punishment, not only women from different areas are taken away from their homes but they also suffer the torture at secret prisons for a long time.

Allah Nazar citied several examples of recent abductions by Pakistani forces. He said, "Seven-year-old Amin, Izzaton Bibi, Murad Khatoon, Mahnaz Bibi, 60-year-old Haji Dost Ali and 80-year-old Farid Bugti were abducted and their only crime was that they were Baloch," Calling Pakistan an "unnatural state" which is based on lies, Allah Nazar said that Baloch have to fight against the "brutality of Pakistan" with collective force.

"The kidnapping of women and children is a policy of collective punishment. Under it, Pakistan is trying to crush the Baloch national movement forever by destroying the Baloch nation. Thousands of Baloch have gone missing in Pakistan's hands and thousands have been martyred already. Women and children and unarmed people are protected under every law of the world in any situation. But Pakistan is an unnatural state which is based on lies. That is why the Baloch have to fight against the brutality of Pakistan with collective force," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

George, Leonard send Clippers past Suns

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 20, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Lou Williams, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore calf, had 20 poi...

SC refuses to stay implementation of citizenship law, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amenendment Act 2019 and issued notice to the Central government on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act. A bench headed by...

Tesla considers cutting China-built Model 3 sedan prices next year - Bloomberg

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is considering cutting the prices of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20 or more next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans. Prices of the cars, which will be man...

Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law

Indias top court on Wednesday refused to stall the implementation of a new law that lays out a path for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries for Indian citizenship, despite violent protests across the country.The Supreme C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019