India's top court dismisses appeal against death penalty over 2012 bus rape

  • Reuters
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 14:07 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's top court on Wednesday dismissed a petition against the death penalty for one of the men convicted of gang-raping and murdering a woman on a bus in New Delhi, saying they found no reason to review it.

Four men were convicted in Sept. 2013 of the "cold-blooded" murder of the young physiotherapy student woman, who was raped and tortured on a bus in New Delhi - a crime that triggered shockwaves across India and abroad.

