Amazon's Twitch says Russian firm drops suit over illegal content

Amazon's Twitch said on Wednesday that Russia's Rambler Group had withdrawn its claim against the streaming service over alleged piracy broadcasting of English Premier League games. No financial compensation has been sought or paid, Twitch added in a statement.

A Russian court on Monday blocked Twitch's access to English Premier League soccer broadcasts after Russia's Rambler media group said it would sue the Amazon subsidiary for 180 billion roubles ($2.88 billion) over pirate broadcasts. On Tuesday, a Russian watchdog said it no longer planned to block Twitch after the company had taken down illegal sports content.

