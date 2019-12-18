Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five dead, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:10 IST
Five dead, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash

Hong Kong, Dec 18 (AFP) Five people were killed and dozens injured in Hong Kong on Wednesday when a double-decker bus smashed into a tree, police said. Live footage showed firefighters trying to reach victims on the vehicle's top deck, which had been turned into a tangled mess of twisted metal and shattered glass, leaving some passenger seats dangling to the side.

Victims were seen being removed in a black body bags and placed next to a sign reading "Temporary Mortuary" at the roadside in Kwu Tung, a region close to the border with China. Police said five people were certified dead at the scene with dozens injured.

The city's Hospital Authority said it had activated its "major incident" plan in response to the crash. One survivor dressed with a bandage around his head and right arm told local broadcaster TVB he was asleep when the crash happened.

"When I woke up I was already trapped in my seat," the man said. Hong Kong prides itself on having one of the world's best public transport systems but deadly bus accidents are not unknown.

The densely-packed city has many winding, narrow and often steep roads. But unions say driver fatigue from working unforgiving hours is also commonplace. Last year was an especially bad one for fatal bus crashes in Hong Kong.

A speeding double-decker overturned in northern Hong Kong in February 2018, killing 19 people, one of the worst bus accidents on record. Five people were killed when a coach carrying Cathay Pacific staff to Hong Kong's airport collided with a taxi in November.

A month later, four people died when an empty runaway school bus mounted a pavement. In 2003 a double-decker bus collided with a truck and plummeted off a bridge, killing 21 people and injuring 20. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Last rites of Dr Lagoo to be with state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo will be conducted here on Friday with state honours, an official said. Lagoo, 92, passed away at his residence here due to age-related complications on Tuesday.The government has directed Pun...

Buccaneers place WR Evans, S Whitehead on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve on Wednesday. Wide receiver Spencer Schnell was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.Evans pulled his hamstring at the ...

Thousands in Poland protest against latest judicial reforms

Thousands gathered in cities across Poland on Wednesday to protest against a proposal by the ruling nationalists that would allow for judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the governments judicial reforms. Polands ruling Law...

All schools in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather: Govt order.

All schools in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather Govt order....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019