8th edition of African Students and Youth Summit 2019 sets to take place in Rabat

The 8th edition of the African Students and Youth Summit will be organized between December 20 and 23, on the site of the Cité Université Internationale de Rabat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has recently announced.

Initiated by All Africa Students Union in association with the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation, the African Students and Youth Summit will be placed under the theme 'The future of Africa: challenges and prospects for youth'.

This event is the largest student gathering in Africa. This is a flagship annual meeting of the union of African student associations. Each year, it brings together thousands of African students to debate the issues and challenges that await African youth.

For this 8th edition, over 1000 participants are expected, including students, heads of African student associations, university laureates, executives and senior officials including several ministers and ambassadors, from 52 African countries. This edition will include a space for debate, workshops, an exhibition space, a space for discussion around entrepreneurship in Africa, as well as a series of cultural and sporting activities, APA News noted.

Among others, the speakers include King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Senegal, Macky Sall and Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

The 2019 edition of this Summit will also see the official launch of the 'Morocco-Alumni' digital platform, initiated by AMCI in coordination with the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This digital platform offers an interactive space for exchange with services with high added-value aimed at bringing together and bringing together students and foreign winners of the Kingdom.

