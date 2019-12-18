Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Sri Lankan minister arrested over 2016 road accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:21 IST
Former Sri Lankan minister arrested over 2016 road accident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan police arrested a former Cabinet minister on Wednesday over a 2016 traffic accident in which a young person was seriously wounded, state media reported. The minister called his arrest political revenge. Patali Champika Ranawaka, who was an urban development minister before current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected on Nov. 16, was arrested at his home in the direction of the attorney general, state television Rupavahini reported.

Nishara Jayarate, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said Ranawaka was arrested on suspicion of committing a rash and neglect act causing grievous injury and then switching drivers. Ranawaka has said the case had long been settled with a fine to his driver but the new government had reopened it for political revenge.

Ranawaka earlier was a Cabinet member in the government of Rajapaksa's brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. His defection in 2014 triggered the fall of that government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CSA appoints Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant

Cricket South Africa CSA on Wednesday announced that Charl Langeveldt will be the bowling consultant of the mens team. Langeveldt had made 72 One Day International appearances for the South Africa scalping 100 wickets.CSA Acting Chief Execu...

Buccaneers place WR Evans, S Whitehead on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve on Wednesday. Wide receiver Spencer Schnell was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.Evans pulled his hamstring at the ...

Republican roadblocks and a civics lesson: key moments in the U.S. House impeachment debate

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Here are some highlights from the contentio...

Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) objects over portions of Dabang 3 song, demands action

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti HJS has launched protest against some scenes of Salman Khans upcoming flick Dabangg 3, which the organisation has termed as objectionable and demanded action from state authorities over it. They demand the Censor bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019