India, US conclude Industrial Security Annex to facilitate collaboration between defence industries

India and US on Wednesday (local time) concluded the Industrial Security Annex (ISA), US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced. "Our defence trade and technology ties continue to grow. Today, we are proud to conclude the Industrial Security Annex (ISA) which will facilitate collaboration between our defence industries by supporting the secure transfer of key information and technologies," Esper said addressing a joint press conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Esper further informed that "three agreements under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI)" have been finalised "which will enhance the ability to co-produce and co-develop critical technologies." The US Defense Secretary stressed that as democracies, both the countries have an abiding interest in advancing a free, open and prosperous Indo-pacific region.

"Our close bilateral ties are critical to the success of that mission. I am pleased to report that we continue to make substantial progress in our military relationship," said Esper. He also made a reference to the Exercise Tiger Triumph which was held last month.

"I am delighted to be here with you for the consequential moment between the United States and India. Our defence relation is strong and since the establishment of 2+2 ministerial last year, it continues to improve," said Esper. "The results we achieved during this ministerial reflect our commitment to a deep and long-standing partnership. While there is still much we must do, I am confident our defence relations will grow stronger as we work together to defend the international rules-based order and advance our vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," Esper added.

He also appreciated "India's leadership and commitment to our shared security." (ANI)

