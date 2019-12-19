Brazil's Bolsonaro says bill to allow mining on native reserves ready

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that a bill authorizing mining on protected indigenous reserves was ready and only needed to be sent to Congress for consideration.

Bolsonaro told supporters that indigenous people should also be allowed to commercially farm on their land and that native populations should be involved in a drive to expand the country's beef production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.