Left Menu
Development News Edition

New clean shipping fuel rules, but who polices the polluters?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:32 IST
New clean shipping fuel rules, but who polices the polluters?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweeping new fuel rules aiming to cut pollution belching from ships and save lives are now just a couple of weeks away but with no central policing agency and several countries still not signed up to them, compliance is a major concern.

From January 2020, ships must use fuel with a sulfur content of 0.5%, down from 3.5%, or install devices that strip out the toxic pollutant - known as scrubbers. As a result, refiners and shipping companies will spend billions of dollars in the years ahead on ensuring fuel and engines comply.

But enforcement of the United Nations Convention on cleaner fuels - known as MARPOL Annex VI - rests with individual countries and flag states, meaning for some routes and regions, compliance is already looking patchy. A handful of major states resisted pressure this month at the UN's COP25 climate talks in Madrid to ramp up efforts to combat global warming, underscoring a need for collective action to cut carbon emissions and wider pollution.

Despite two decades in the making, countries such as Israel and New Zealand have been unable to sign up in time for the 2020 IMO start date, while others such as Malaysia are considering how to apply the rules. "I am sure there will be pockets (of non-compliance) initially," said Guy Platten, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping association.

"Without coordination and consistency, shipowners will be placed in a no-win situation," he said. So far, over 90 countries have adopted the rules, which were set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), leaving large parts of Africa and South America yet to sign up.

Russia said in October that while it pledged to stick to its obligations in international waters from 2020, it wants to postpone the introduction of the rules domestically to prevent a sharp jump in marine fuel prices for its domestic river fleet. The IMO said flag states which have signed up represented almost 97% of world merchant shipping by tonnage.

"It is recognized that in some areas the coverage by the port state is not 100%, but as soon as a ship trades to a state which has acceded to MARPOL Annex VI they could be subject to control," it said. All commercial ships have to be registered, or flagged, with a particular country, partly to comply with safety and environmental regulations.

SANCTIONS? Nick Makar, the regulatory affairs advisor with the Marshall Islands registry, among the world's top three flags, said it was an obligation under the MARPOL convention to establish sanctions, and penalties should be "adequate to discourage violations".

"Compliance will be considered on a case by case basis," he said. Officials in Israel said the country was unable to meet the 2020 start date as a national proposal on the issue was still in the process of being amended.

Israel's environment ministry said its proposed regulation would be more stringent than MARPOL Annex VI, but gave no time frame for when the country would join. New Zealand's government said this month it would sign up to the IMO convention, as the country's previous administration had not initiated the process.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said there would be "a longer lead-in time" before the rules applied to domestic ships, with stricter sulfur limits from early 2022. Genter's office told Reuters fuel companies in New Zealand were preparing to supply international ships with 0.5% fuel on entering local waters but did not say when it would happen.

ENFORCEMENT Malaysia, a major shipping hub for commodities and oil, said it would consider detaining ships until they had compliant fuel.

"We will have to look into how we enforce these requirements on the ships," said Bahrain bin Abdul Hamid, director-general of the Malaysia Marine Department. Countries in Europe are gearing up for full compliance using measures such as "sniffers", which measure the sulfur content from a vessel's flue gas, and rigorous oil sampling at port control areas, all with the threat of imprisonment.

Elsewhere, the Panama Canal, one of the world's busiest chokepoints, was taking steps to ensure readiness. "We expect some non-compliance internationally and for that reason, we have been training our inspectors and engineers to secure compliance," said Alexis Rodriguez, a specialist in environmental protection with the Panama Canal.

The complexities of enforcement can be seen between neighboring countries such as the United States, which has signed up, and Mexico, which is outside. Mexico's navy said ships still using dirty fuel would be allowed in its waters and would be allowed to sail into international waters as long as they remained outside the jurisdiction of those countries which have complied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Girl falls into hot sambar vessel in Telangana school, dies

A two-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a large vessel containing hot sambhar at a state-run school in Telanganas Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at around 11 am when the midday me...

Internet services to be suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm tonight: Official.

Internet services to be suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm tonight Official....

PM Modi addresses second meeting of the National Committee of 'Gandhi@150' commemorations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the second meeting of the National Committee of Gandhi150 commemorations. The meeting, held at Rashtrapati Bhawan was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.Participants of the meeting ...

UPDATE 4-Three die in protests against new citizenship law in India

Three people died of injuries sustained in intensifying protests against a new citizenship law in India on Thursday with thousands taking to the streets nationwide in defiance of temporary bans on public gatherings. Some protesters clashed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019