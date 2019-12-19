Violent protests over citizenship law leave 2 dead in southern India

Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against India's new citizenship law in the southern Indian city of Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.

They said that at least one of the two deaths had been shot.

Local government official Sindhu B. Rupeh said there had been clashes between stone-throwing crowds and police in Mangaluru since Thursday afternoon, despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.