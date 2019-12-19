Three people killed in shooting in central Moscow - Izvestia

Three people were killed in a shooting in central Moscow on Thursday evening near the headquarters of Russia's FSB security service headquarters, the Izvestia newspaper reported, citing a source.

Earlier on Thursday, a witness told Reuters she had heard gunshots fired in the same area and a video shared on social media showed several people resembling police officers holding assault rifles running down a nearby street.

