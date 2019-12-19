Gunshots ring out in central Moscow as police cordon off bigger area

Gunshots were heard in central Moscow near the headquarters of Russia's FSB security service on Thursday evening after the agency was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying it had neutralized an attacker and several people had been wounded.

Screams were heard by a Reuters reporter on the scene, with authorities widening a cordoned-off area and telling passers-by to get away from the scene.

