Repatriation of Mexican deportees to interior beings with first U.S. flight

The U.S. government on Thursday began sending Mexican deportees to the interior of Mexico starting with a flight to the city of Guadalajara, the U.S. and a Mexican official said, in the latest step by both nations to restrict migration flows.

The officials declined to be identified because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.