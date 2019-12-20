Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia, Japan meet to try to end WWII islands dispute

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 03:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 02:36 IST
Russia, Japan meet to try to end WWII islands dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpokespersonMoD)

Russia and Japan's foreign ministers met on Thursday to try and find a solution to a territorial dispute that has prevented them from signing a formal WWII peace treaty. The Soviet Union seized the strategically located volcanic archipelago north of Japan's Hokkaido in the final days of World War II and has maintained a military presence there ever since.

It's the third time in four months that Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Toshimutsu Motegi have met. "The talks were constructive and substantial," said Lavrov after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart in Moscow.

Atsushi Kaifu, a spokesman from Japan's foreign ministry, said the discussions lasted for about five hours and focused on the peace treaty. "It was an intense and fruitful discussion," he said, adding the foreign ministers would meet again on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February.

Called the Kuril Islands by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan, talks to resolve the disputed territory stalled for decades due to Japan's claim to the four strategic islands seized by the Soviet army in the final days of the war. The islands' current population is around 20,000 people.

Russia has had military bases on the archipelago since WWII and has deployed missile systems on the islands. President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have met many times to try to find a way to break the impasse.

The pair have discussed joint economic activity in the region. "The most important thing is that we want to find a solution," Putin said on Thursday during his annual press conference, praising "trusting relations" with Tokyo.

But he questioned if a solution could be found to appease public opinion in both countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attac...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes new N. American trade deal, Senate timing unclear

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchange...

Massive debt wave could crash on developing countries, World Bank warns

A wave of debt in emerging and developing nations has grown faster and larger than in any period of the last five decades and could end with another crisis, the World Bank warned Thursday. And if the wave breaks, it could be more damaging s...

Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census

Facebook says it will clamp down on efforts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 US census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens to people who do. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019