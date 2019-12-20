Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney A
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 03:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 03:01 IST
Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday
Image Credit: Twitter (@NSWRFS)

Two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night in the battle against blazes around Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a vacation to return to the drought-ravaged country. Thousands of firefighters have been deployed to try and extinguish the flames. A fire truck hit a tree and rolled over just to the south of Sydney, killing the driver and a front passenger, police said. Three other passengers survived with injuries.

"This is an absolutely devastating event in what has already been an incredibly difficult day and fire season," the Rural Fire Service said in a statement. Earlier three other firefighters were engulfed by flames as fierce winds fuelled bushfires across the state of New South Wales. Two men were airlifted to hospital with burns to their faces, arms, and legs, while a female colleague was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Morrison issued a statement on Friday morning saying he would be returning to Sydney as soon as could be arranged. He has weathered a storm of criticism on social media in recent days for going on an overseas holiday during the emergency, adding to criticism that his government is failing to deliver adequate climate change policies.

"I deeply regret any offense caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time," Morrison said. His office had initially refused to confirm media reports he was vacationing in Hawaii. About 500 protesters had gathered outside his official Sydney residence on Thursday to demand urgent action on climate change.

The casualties came as record-breaking heat and drought stoked over a 100 bushfires across NSW, with three massive blazes lapping at the outskirts of Sydney itself. A southern change brought relatively cooler conditions on Friday after the mercury topped 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) the day before, but the Bureau of Meteorology warned the scorching heat would return on Saturday. "There will be severe to extreme heat-wave conditions, deteriorating air quality and gusty wind changes which will lead to dangerous fire conditions once again," the Bureau said.

Sydney was blanketed in smoke on Thursday as bushfires burnt out of control to the south, west, and north of the harbourside city, shrouding the Opera House and emptying beaches. Australia on Wednesday broke all-time heat records for the second day running, with maximum temperatures reaching an average of 41.9 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attac...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes new N. American trade deal, Senate timing unclear

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchange...

Massive debt wave could crash on developing countries, World Bank warns

A wave of debt in emerging and developing nations has grown faster and larger than in any period of the last five decades and could end with another crisis, the World Bank warned Thursday. And if the wave breaks, it could be more damaging s...

Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census

Facebook says it will clamp down on efforts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 US census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens to people who do. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019