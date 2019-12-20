Left Menu
No unreasonable legislative provision should obstruct flow of talent from India to US: Jaishankar

No unreasonable legislative provision should constrain the flow of talent from India to the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, in the backdrop of the reports that the US government was proposing to revise the rules governing the sanctions of H1B visas.

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 20-12-2019 12:43 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-12-2019 12:27 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at a press conference in Washington on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

No unreasonable legislative provision should constrain the flow of talent from India to the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, in the backdrop of the reports that the US government was proposing to revise the rules governing the sanctions of H1B visas. "In some of the meetings, I sort of underlined our interest in ensuring that the flow of talent from India to the United States should not be obstructed and no unreasonable legislative provisions should constrain that, Jaishankar said at a press conference in Washington.

The H-1B program allows companies in the US to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor's degree or higher in the specific specialty, or it's equivalent. At the press conference, Jaishankar said that the issues of visa and Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) also came up during his meetings at the Congress.

"Among subjects (which came up during meetings at the (US) Congress... there were discussions on visa issues, CAATSA. They wanted my perspective on the CAA, I gave them a more accurate picture than what they have been reading," he said. "There was a discussion on trade, I shared with him(President Trump) what was discussed at 2+2 dialogue," he added.

The high-level 2+2 dialogue took place in Washington on Wednesday and was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and their American counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

