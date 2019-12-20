Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohingya weep in Myanmar court as they face charge of illegal travel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:37 IST
Rohingya weep in Myanmar court as they face charge of illegal travel
Representing image Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of Rohingya Muslims including children wept in a Myanmar court on Friday as they were brought in to face charges of illegally traveling without proper documents.

They were arrested on Nov. 28 on a beach in the Irrawaddy River delta region while fleeing from western Myanmar's Rakhine State. The group of 93, including 23 children, were brought to a court in the delta town of Pathein to listen to the testimony of an immigration officer who accused them of not having necessary documents for traveling.

If convicted they face up to two years in prison. "They said they ran away because conditions are difficult over there," said defense lawyer Thazin Myint Myat Win, referring to Rakhine State where most members of Myanmar's Rohingya community live.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in 2017 to escape a military-led crackdown that U.N investigators have said was carried out with "genocidal intent" and included mass killings and rapes. Some 600,000 Rohingya are living in conditions the United Nations has described as deplorable in Rakhine State, subject to restrictions on movement that touch almost every aspect of their lives including healthcare and education.

Many try to flee, often on boats bound for Malaysia, Indonesia or elsewhere in Southeast Asia, particularly after the end of the rainy season in November, when the sea is calmer. Girls wearing colorful head scarfs and boys were lined up in the court to listen to the testimony before adults were brought in.

They cried as the judge spoke to them through a translator. "You cannot make a noise in the court during the hearing. If so, you will lose your rights," judge Khin Myat Myat Tun told them.

One of the defendants told the court they had not illegally entered the country. The judge told him their lawyer would make that point and he did not need to do so now. The next hearing is on Jan. 3.

In recent weeks, several groups of Rohingya have been arrested while attempting to flee by boat. In November, a Pathein court sentenced 14 people to two years in jail for illegal travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Ships entering Indian waters subjected to environmental laws, says NGT

There is lack of effective monitoring of air pollution caused by ships entering Indian Maritime Zone, the National Green Tribunal has observed and said that vessels entering Indian waters are subject to environmental laws. A bench headed by...

Australian PM ends holiday to face fire crisis

Sydney, Dec 20 AFP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a Hawaii holiday on Friday following a barrage of criticism for vacationing while his country battles an unprecedented bushfire crisis. Morrison expressed regret for the ...

Let’s give 'Endgame' their moment: James Cameron confident of 'Avatar 2' breaking records

James Cameron says Avengers Endgame should enjoy its moment under the spotlight but when Avatar 2 comes, he will reclaim the top spot of the highest grossing feature film. In July, the superhero film became the worlds highest grossing movie...

NHRC team visits Jamia campus

A seven-member team of the National human Rights Commission visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Friday to inspect the library and conduct an inquiry into the police entry on the university premises, a varsity official said.According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019