Left Menu
Development News Edition

French telecom group Orange and its ex-CEO guilty over workers' suicides: court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:21 IST
French telecom group Orange and its ex-CEO guilty over workers' suicides: court
logo of Orange telecom Image Credit: Wikimedia

French telecoms group Orange and its former CEO Didier Lombard were guilty of "moral harassment" and responsible for a spate of suicides at the company in the late 2000s, a court ruled on Friday. The court did not immediately hand down a sentence.

Orange has previously acknowledged the suffering expressed by victims and recognized there may have been management errors in implementing the restructuring plan but denies there was any systemic plan or intention to harass employees. Orange was known as France Telecom at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Transport Minister joins operations targeting overloaded vehicles

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has spoken out about overloaded vehicles that embark on cross-border travel overnight.This week, the Minister led a series of multidisciplinary law enforcement operations across the country.From Thursday ni...

BJP's BL Santhosh takes on Modi government critics, recasts organisational role

In less than six months of his appointment as the General Secretary Organisation of BJP, BL Santhosh is seen to have redefined the role of Sanghs points person in the party by going on the offensive against the critics of its policies. The...

Air Force School in Coimbatore bags honour

The Air Force School here has been adjudged as one of the two best Secondary Schools of the Indian Air Force. The coveted award brings out the desired importance and impetus attributed by the Air Force Administrative College AFAC towards t...

Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake: USGS (AFP) RS RS

Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake USGS AFP RS RS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019