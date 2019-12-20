Earthquake measuring 6.3 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region at a depth of 190 kilometres (118.06 miles) on Friday, the Indian weather office said. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage, the Indian weather office said.

