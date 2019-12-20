Left Menu
5 Bosnians jailed on suspicion of fighting for Islamic State

  • PTI
  • Sarajevo
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:48 IST
Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Dec 20 (AP) A Bosnian court on Friday has sent five Bosnian citizens, who have been deported from Syria, to one month in prison pending a trial on suspicion they were former Islamic State fighters. They are part of a group of 25 Bosnians who were flown to Sarajevo on a US Air Force transport plane from camps in Syria on Thursday.

The group includes six women, twelve children and seven suspected former foreign fighters. Bosnia's prosecutors said the suspects are facing terrorism charges. Bosnian officials in the past have said about 260 Bosnian citizens remain in the camps in Syria, including approximately 100 men and 160 women and children.

In 2014, Bosnia became the first country in Europe to introduce prison terms for its citizens who fought abroad. Fighters who have since returned to the country were tried and, in most cases, sentenced to prison. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

