Germany OKs cheaper train tickets in plan to lower emissions
Germany's upper house of parliament has approved a plan to lower the value-added tax on train tickets, making rail travel cheaper beginning January 1. The measure approved Friday by the chamber representing Germany's 16 states is part of a broader package designed to reduce emissions of climate-changing greenhouse gases.
Rail travel in Germany, where much of the track is electrified, produces significantly less carbon dioxide per passenger-kilometer than conventional road transport. The German government hopes that cutting VAT on rail tickets about 10% will encourage more people to use trains.
