World Economic Forum to reduce waste by 25 percent in annual meeting at Davos

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has set a target of reducing 25 percent waste generation in its upcoming annual meeting on 21-24 January, 2020 in comparison to the 2019's event. It has also set targets in various categories to minimize emissions during the annual meeting at Davos-Klosters in Switzerland.

"The Forum's aim is to eliminate materials that can't be reused. This upcoming annual meeting will reduce the amount of waste by 25 per cent compared to 2019 by integrating innovative decor concepts, repurposing more of the event material, and removing single-use plastics for beverages," said the forum in a document titled 'Sustainability of the Annual Meeting 2020'. The Forum is expecting to bring together stakeholders to help address the contemporary ecological crisis in its upcoming annual meeting. The contemporary topics such as climate change, mobility, energy transition and the circular economy are likely to be discussed in the annual meeting of the forum. The event has been provided ISO: 20121 certification for sustainable event management.

Besides, the Forums has committed to use 100 percent renewable electricity, and best-in-class insulation and heating systems in its temporary event spaces. "The Forum has helped improve the sustainability of the Congress Centre with the installation of solar panels and geothermal heating. 100 percent Renewable Electricity," it added. Furthermore, to minimize the emission of greenhouse gases, it has decided to use 90 percent seasonal produce and vegetables in the menu. The organizers have declared one day for vegetarian menus and the discovery of alternative protein sources. The artificial intelligence will also be used to monitor food waste.

In addition to that, the Forum will promote sustainable transport which includes discounted train tickets to participants, temporary railway station near the Congress Centre, encouragement for walking, walking map, free shuttles and public buses system and about 88 percent cars will be electric or hybrid cars. The Forum claims to achieve its target of 100 percent climate neutral event for the upcoming annual meeting.

