Left Menu
Development News Edition

Threat to Pak from India increasing due to anti-CAA protest: Imran Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:44 IST
Threat to Pak from India increasing due to anti-CAA protest: Imran Khan
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed apprehension that India could carry out a "false flag operation" against it to divert attention from its domestic situation and warned that it will give a befitting response to any such action. Khan in a series of tweets said that under the Modi government, India has been moving towards "Hindu Rashtra" with its "fascist ideology".

"...Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest & it is becoming a mass movement," Khan said on the massive protests in India against the new citizenship law. Khan said that as the protests in India are increasing, "threat to Pakistan from India is also increasing" and the Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks on the situation along the Line of Control adds to Pakistan's "concerns of a false flag operation".

General Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir can escalate any time and the Army is ready for any "escalatory matrix". Gen Rawat's remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

Khan warned the international community that "Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response" to India if New Delhi undertakes an operation against it. "I have been warning the int community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilize Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response," he tweeted.

Earlier, Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had termed Gen Rawat's remarks as a tactic to take the global attention away from domestic issues. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status by scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Prime minister Khan had criticized the amended citizenship law and said it "violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan" and that "it is part of the RSS Hindu Rashtra design of expansionism." India lambasted Prime Minister Khan, saying such "unwarranted" criticism cannot absolve Pakistan of the "blatant persecution" of religious minorities.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said the persecution of the religious minorities in Pakistan flows from the country's Constitution and its "draconian" blasphemy laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Beyonce's gender-neutral collection; Prince Philip in hospital

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collectionAdidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes ...

IAF will continue to play critical role in security domain:Air

Asserting that the Indian Airforce will continue to play a critical role in the security domain, IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria said on Saturday the present decade is likely to witness significant changes in nature and methodologies of warfare. ...

Aaditya Thackeray congratulates Maha Vikas Aghadi for establishing CMO in every revenue division of state

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday extended his greetings to Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the Chief Ministers Office CMO in every revenue division of Maharashtra. He said that this step would help the people t...

World News Roundup: US and Iranian envoys talk; Hong Kong mall protests and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU-UK trade deal cannot allow race to the bottom EUs BarnierThe European Unions central interest in forging a free trade agreement with Britain is to agree common social and environmental ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019