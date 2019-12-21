At least 18 prisoners dead in clash at Honduras jail: official

At least 18 inmates died and 16 were injured in clashes between prisoners in Honduras on Friday evening after fighting erupted at a jail in the port town of Tela, authorities said.

The National Penitentiary Institute said 17 prisoners had died at the facility and another died in hospital, after fighting that local media reported was gang violence.

