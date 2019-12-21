U.S. says concerned about Libyan conflict turning bloodier with Russian mercenaries - official
The United States is very concerned about the intensification of the conflict in Libya, with a rising number of reported Russian mercenaries supporting Khalifa Haftar's forces on the ground, a senior State Department official said on Saturday
The United States continues to recognize the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Serraj, the official said but added that Washington is not taking sides in the conflict and is talking to all stakeholders who could be influential in trying to force an agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
