Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manager of McDonald's franchise in Peru says faulty drinks machine caused deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lima
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 20:31 IST
Manager of McDonald's franchise in Peru says faulty drinks machine caused deaths
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The general manager of the McDonald's operating firm in Peru has said in an interview with the local TV that the drinks supply machine at the fast-food restaurant where two employees died by electrocution last weekend was suffering from an electrical fault.

José Andrade, general manager of Arcos Dorados Peru, which has the McDonald's franchise, said that the managers of the restaurant where the deaths occurred did not report the fault to the company´s maintenance department. "The information, unfortunately, that the machine was not working and giving people shocks was only known within the local managers and was not escalated so that immediate action could be taken," he told the Peruvian television station Canal N on Friday night.

The employees, Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19, were electrocuted on Sunday in Pueblo Libre, a district of the capital, while cleaning the kitchen, police said. Arcos Dorados, which owns and operates McDonald's Corp restaurants throughout Latin America, said on Wednesday it had shut all 29 of the McDonald's Peru restaurants it operates to conduct safety inspections following a two-day mourning period.

"Based on our internal investigations, what we have been able to determine is that at least 24 hours before this happened, it was known that the machine was presenting problems," said Andrade. "At the restaurant level, what they ought to have done is to stop using the machine, and even disconnect it," said Andrade.

Relatives of the victims have called for a citizen protest against McDonald's on Saturday afternoon. Prosecutors are already investigating the deaths, while criticisms of fast food chains and the debate about working conditions in the country are growing on social media and in protests. The two victims were a couple and had worked in the restaurant for several months, according to their families.

"This has hit us all very hard and what we are doing at the moment is working hard to review all our processes, all our protocols to ensure that such a thing does not happen again," said Andrade. A spokesman for Arcos Dorados did not immediately respond to the claims by its general manager.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, Shes concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relatio...

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffairs of Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads insensitive comments criticising the new citizenship law. The senior diplomat was summo...

Krishna's late strike secures 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad

Roy Krishna scored a brace, including a late equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Krishna 15th, 90th minutes scored both the goals for ATK, while Bobo 39th, 85th was o...

Nikhat selected for boxing trials of Olympic qualifiers

Nikhat Zaren was on Saturday named among the Indian women boxers who will participate in the two-day trials scheduled for the Olympic qualifiers to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from December 27. After the selection committee meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019