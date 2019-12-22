Left Menu
Tesco halts Christmas card production after China inmate message

  London
  22-12-2019
Tesco halts Christmas card production after China inmate message
Image Credit: Twitter (@Tesco)

Supermarket giant Tesco said Sunday it has stopped production at a factory in China after one of its Christmas cards was found to contain a cry for help from a prisoner who made it. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that a London schoolgirl had opened a card last weekend to find a message inside claiming to be from inmates at Shanghai's Qingpu Prison.

"We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu Prison China," said the message, in a Tesco charity card featuring a kitten in a Santa hat. "Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify the human rights organization."

Tesco is Britain's largest retailer and the world's third-biggest supermarket chain with global operations that include China, India, and Ireland. A spokeswoman said it was "shocked" at the revelation.

It had "immediately halted production at the factory where these cards are produced" and withdrawn the cards from sale pending an investigation. "We abhor the use of prison labor and would never allow it in our supply chain," she said.

The company said the card involved was produced at Zheijiang Yunguang Printing, where an independent audit was carried out as recently as November 2019. "No evidence was found to suggest they had broken our rule banning the use of prison labor," the spokeswoman said, while no other complaints have been received.

"If evidence is found we will permanently de-list the supplier." The firm added that it had 35 full-time sourcing managers working across Asia, who visited factories to ensure good working conditions.

According to the Sunday Times, the note in the card -- sold to raise money for charity -- asked whoever received it to contact "Mr Peter Humphrey". The girl's father searched for Humphrey online and discovered that he was a former journalist who had spent nine months in Qingpu.

He got in touch and Humphrey contacted some other ex-prisoners, who confirmed that foreign inmates had been packing cards for Tesco. Humphrey, a fraud investigator who had previously worked for the news agency Reuters, then wrote up the story for The Times.

He and his wife Yu Yingzeng, a naturalized US citizen, ran an investigative firm hired by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), which faced a bribery investigation in China. They were charged in 2013 with illegally obtaining personal information, were convicted in August 2014 and deported the following year.

Charity Christmas cards are popular in Britain and multi-pack boxes can be bought from supermarkets at a very low cost. Tesco said it donates 300,000 pounds (352,000 euros, USD 390,000) a year to three health charities from its Christmas card sales.

