Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA
Boeing's new Starliner unmanned spacecraft returned to Earth on Sunday, landing in the New Mexico desert in the United States six days early after a clock problem prevented a rendezvous with the International Space Station.
Images broadcast by NASA showed the spacecraft touching down safely in the dark after a descent slowed by three large parachutes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
