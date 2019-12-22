Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pakistan court hands down death sentence to scholar accused of blasphemy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 20:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Pakistan court hands down death sentence to scholar accused of blasphemy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced a liberal scholar and former university lecturer to death on blasphemy charges.

In 2013, Junaid Hafeez was accused by students at the university where he taught of making blasphemous Facebook posts. Insulting Islam's Prophet Mohammad carries a mandatory death penalty in Pakistan, which is about 95% Muslim. His lawyers say he was framed by students from an extremist Islamist party for his liberal and secular views and this month a U.S. religious freedom commission placed Hafeez on its list of global victims.

"He (Junaid Hafeez) shall be hanged by the neck till his death subject to its confirmation by the honorable high court," a court order stated. Hafeez's family and lawyers released a statement saying the trial had been marked by a "wave of fear" and intimidation after Hafeez's initial defense lawyer, Rashid Rehman, was shot and killed in 2014 after agreeing to take on the case. No one has been charged with that murder.

"The injustice done to Junaid Hafeez gives every concerned citizen of Pakistan an opportunity to raise pertinent questions about how the judicial institutions, prosecution service, the police, and prison authorities work in this country," the statement said. It continued: "Hafeez has already spent over six years in solitary confinement prior to a conviction which amounts in itself to cruel and inhuman punishment."

Hafeez, who quit his studies at Pakistan's top medical college to pursue a passion for art and literature, secured a Fulbright scholarship and attended Jackson State University where he majored in American literature, photography, and theatre. The trial was held in a prison in the central Pakistan city of Multan under tight security due to threats to Hafeez's family and his lawyer. The case has run for more than six years after a series of delays in court and has been presided over by seven different judges at that time.

Hafeez's family and lawyers said they would file an appeal against the verdict in the high court. The Centre for Social Justice, a rights group, says at least 1,549 people have faced blasphemy charges in Pakistan since 1987 and 75 of them were murdered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Major fire in Mumbai building; many feared trapped: Officials

A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside, Fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation. There is no report of any casualties so far.T...

Cold day in Delhi, AQI 'very poor'

Delhi witnessed a cold day on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling seven notches below normal at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said. The minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for thi...

The goal is to reach Champions League: Carlo Ancelotti

After being appointed as the manager of Everton, Carlo Ancelotti on Sunday said that he wants his side to be competitive and aims to book the place in Champion League or Europa League. Ambition is for us to try to win and be competitive. Th...

Tukde tukde gang, urban naxals behind CAA, NRC protest: Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday vowed tough action against sponsored protests in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed nationwide NRC, which he claimed were being supported by the tukde tukde gang and urban Naxals....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019