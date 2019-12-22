German cabin crew union Ufo said arbitration talks with Lufthansa on Sunday had failed and its members could stage strikes any time from now on, though they would spare passengers industrial action on Dec. 24, 25 and 26.

"Even though we have agreed to not to disclose the contents of these talks, unfortunately, we must state that there was no solution ... so we failed," Ufo spokesman Nicoley Baublies said in a statement.

"Industrial action must be expected again any time from now," he added. "The only thing we can disclose to our passengers is that we will leave out the Christmas holidays - specifically December 24, 25, 26."

