India, Iran agree to 'accelerate' work on Chabahar project

India and Iran on Sunday chaired the 19th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) here and agreed to accelerate work on the Chabahar project while reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

  Tehran
  22-12-2019
  22-12-2019
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

India and Iran on Sunday chaired the 19th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) here and agreed to accelerate work on the Chabahar project while reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. The meeting was chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Just concluded a very productive #IndiaIran Joint Commission Meeting with my co-chair FM @JZarif. Reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation. Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project," Jaishankar tweeted. The External Affairs Minister also said that he had a "very good conversation" with Zarif on regional and global issues and outlined that the two countries will collaborate closely on their shared interests.

"Thank FM of Iran @JZarif for his cordial welcome and hospitality. A very good conversation on the regional and global picture. India and Iran will work together closely on their shared interests," said Jaishankar. During the visit, the External Affairs Minister is expected to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to the MEA.

Jaishankar's visit comes days after a senior State Department official said that the US has provided a "narrow exemption" to India from sanctions on the Chabahar project in Iran as it plays a vital role in transporting India's humanitarian supplies to war-torn Afghanistan. In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran.

The Chabahar Port, which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan, is located in the Gulf of Oman. In 2017, India sent its first shipment of wheat to Afghanistan through the strategic Iranian port. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

