Police: Gunmen opened fire on crowd in Baltimore, injuring 7

  • Baltimore
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 09:46 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 09:46 IST
Police: Gunmen opened fire on crowd in Baltimore, injuring 7

Baltimore, Dec 23 (AP) Two shooters opened fire on a crowd outside a hookah lounge in Baltimore early Sunday, wounding seven people, including at least three teenagers, police said. The unidentified suspects, one armed with a rifle and the other with a handgun, began shooting around 1:45 am, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Police said they don't have a motive for the attack and were searching for the suspects. "The criminals are just brazen,” said Police Col. Richard Worley. “This guy gets out of a car with a rifle, not even a handgun, walks up the street and just opens fire on a line of people.” Responding officers found four victims, ages 17, 18, 20 and 27, with gunshot wounds, police said. The wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Another three people, including a 17-year-old, sought medical attention at area hospitals, according to police and media reports. Worley said the victims have not spoken to police about potential suspects, whose car was recovered after it was set on fire.

“We have no idea why they opened fire on a whole line of people,” he said. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in a statement that teams of officers would be working “nonstop” to bring the suspects to justice.

“The level of violence late into this weekend is completely unacceptable,” he said. The city also saw two fatal shootings on Saturday. One of the victims was a woman who was shot inside a beauty salon, according to the newspaper.

Baltimore is experiencing one of its most violent years on record, with more than 330 homicides so far. That's up from 309 total in 2018. The city has also seen more than 1,310 commercial robberies and carjackings. (AP)

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

