Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah dies - Ennahar TV

Algeria's powerful army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah has died, the private Ennahar television reported on Monday, at a time of bitter political divisions over the military's dominant role in the major energy exporter.

Africa's largest country has been riven by mass protests since February demanding a wholesale change in the ruling elite, including that the army steps back from politics.

