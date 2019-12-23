Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Heartbroken Spanish woman knits butterflies as call to stop domestic violence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:05 IST
FEATURE-Heartbroken Spanish woman knits butterflies as call to stop domestic violence

A Spanish woman whose two children were murdered by her abusive ex-husband has begun knitting purple butterflies to rally support for action against domestic violence, with politicians from the prime minister downwards donning her handiwork.

Itziar Prats' two daughters, Nerea and Martina, aged six and two, were murdered last year by their father, Ricardo Carrascosa, at their home near Valencia in eastern Spain. He then jumped out of a window to his death. Prats, 43, said she filed complaints with the police and courts several times over her ex-husband's death threats to the girls and his violence but her case was classified as "low risk" and her complaints were not taken seriously.

Going public with her story and butterfly campaign, Prats has joined a growing debate over how gender violence is treated by police and judiciary in Spain where about 55 women have been murdered by partners or ex-partners so far this year. "For me, the sharing of the butterflies signifies that (my daughters) are still with me and means I can help other people who face violence in their day-to-day lives," Prats told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Prats said she was determined to give greater visibility to gender violence in Spain, where a total of 1,033 Spanish women have been murdered since 2003 by partners or ex-partners, according to the latest government data. Prats normally takes between 10 and 15 deep purple butterflies a day, and has given away more than 3,000, including to school children during educational visits, she said.

She said she wanted to rally support for action, including taking away the rights of violent partners to visit their children until they have been rehabilitated and getting better help for minors in domestic violence situations. NATIONAL OUTRAGE

She is also demanding an official investigation into the way her own children were treated by the judiciary. "I would like ... for children to be heard and taken into account and, above all, be protected," she said.

Several high-profile figures, including Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, have been photographed wearing her butterflies. "He threatened to kill them. Itziar reported it but something failed," Sanchez wrote on Twitter last month, alongside pictures of himself with the butterflies.

"We must focus on the protection of women and minors who are victims of domestic violence. We can't fail again." A debate over how gender violence cases are treated by Spain's police and judiciary hit the spotlight again last month when a Barcelona court cleared five men of raping a 14-year-old girl and jailed them on a lesser charge of sexual abuse.

The men took turns to have sex with the teenager after a party in Manresa, north of Barcelona, in 2016, the court heard, but they were charged with sexual assault, not rape because the girl was drunk, did not fight back, and they were not violent. The verdict reignited a debate over the Spanish judiciary's treatment of women, which intensified with the 2016 "Wolf Pack" case, in which an 18-year-old woman was gang-raped by five men during the running of the bulls festival in Pamplona.

The men, including a former policeman and a former soldier, shared videos of the incident in a WhatsApp group and joked about it afterward but were convicted of sexual abuse. However after mass protests across Spain over chauvinism and sexual abuse, the Supreme Court in July this year ruled the men were guilty of rape.

The case helped put the treatment of women at the heart of the public debate in Spain during campaigning for April's election, and prompted a government promise to change the law. But last month Spain's far-right Vox party - which became the third-largest party in the Spanish parliament in last month's general elections - refused to sign an all-party declaration condemning violence against women.

It also used the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25 to reiterate its call to scrap a landmark 2004 gender violence law, denying that gender violence was a problem and saying there were male victims too. Spain's Minister of Education Isabel Celaá, who has joined the lawmakers choosing to wear butterflies, condemned the move.

"I felt sympathy with everything that this symbol represents, the support for all women and girls and boys who are victims of domestic violence, even more so in these times when the far-right has broken the consensus," she said. "The government, through a declaration approved in the council of ministers, stood against that decision that protects the weakest. The Itziar butterfly represents our commitment to all victims of gender violence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Survival camps cater to new fear Americas political unrestAiming an AR-15 rifle across a Colorado valley dotted with antelope and cattle, Drew Miller explains how members of his new...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Israels IceCure says gets FDA nod to treat tumors in liver, kidneyIsraels IceCure Medical said on Sunday it received U.S. regulatory approval to expand the use of its cryoablation techno...

UP police say recovered 700 cartridges during anti-CAA protests

UP police on Monday claimed more than 700 cartridges were recovered during anti-citizenship law protests in the state, maintaining that they did not use any of them. On Monday, the state remained peaceful with no report of any untoward inci...

Soren rides a bicycle at home to celebrate JMM victory

A jubilant JMM working president Hemant Soren on Monday celebrated his partys winning spree in the Jharkhand assembly polls by riding a bicycle at his home here. The counting of votes, has thrown up a clear mandate for the tribal party and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019