Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN19 US-LD JAYAPAL Jayapal added to list of US lawmakers to meet Jaishankar without Engel's approval: Sources

Washington: Congressman Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was not aware of the inclusion of non-member Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and two others to the list of lawmakers to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here last week, sources said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN18 PAK-FO-SUMMIT Pak FO rejects media report about PMO ignoring its advice on Malaysia summit

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday rejected as "speculative and misleading" a media report which claimed that the institutional differences led to the embarrassment after Prime Minister Imran Khan pulled out of a key summit of Muslims nations held in Malaysia last week. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN21 PAK-LD MARYAM Pak govt denies permission to Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has denied permission to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad, saying those involved in any economic crime and institutional fraud could not be allowed to leave the country, according to a media report on Monday.

FGN17 SAUDI-COURT-LD KHASHOGGI Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

Riyadh: Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said Monday. (AFP)

FGN10 YEAR-AUS India, Aus 'natural partnership' registers steady growth in 2019

Melbourne: The "natural partnership" between India and Australia witnessed a steady growth in 2019 on several fronts, especially in the defence sector primarily due to a common concern about China's increasing military presence in the Indo-Pacific, but differences remained over New Delhi's alleged restrictive trade policies and its stance over a regional free trade pact. By Natasha Chaku IND IND

